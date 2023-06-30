Moldovan Police Report Shooting at Chisinau Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) An unknown person started shooting at the Chisinau International Airport in Moldova on Friday, the police told Ria Novosti, adding that passengers were evacuated.

"Several shots were fired at the Chisinau airport, passengers were evacuated for security reasons," the police said.

Some Telegram channels reported that a foreigner who was denied entry to Moldova opened fire.

Air traffic at the airport has been suspended over the incident, according to the airport's website.