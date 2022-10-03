Moldovan Police Say 6,500 People Took Part in Anti-Government Protests in Chisinau

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Moldovan police told Sputnik that 6,500 people took part in Sunday's demonstrations in Chisinau, in stark contrast to the 40,000 protesters announced by the organizers earlier in the day.

Activists of Moldova's euroskeptic party Sor held a new rally in the capital on Sunday. They set up 50 tents near the presidential administration building in addition to those that were put there on September 18. Protesters demand the resignation of the Moldovan leadership and the holding of snap parliamentary and presidential elections.

"The organizers of the protests provided transportation for about 9,300 people, and about 6,500 people participated in the rally," Moldovan police said.

Meanwhile, Dinu Turcanu, a member of Sor party, said that 40,000 people from entire Moldova came to Chisinau to take part in the protests and even more activists would have joined if police had not prevented them from coming to the capital.

Demonstrators have been saying they were outraged by the unprecedented increase in prices for gas, other energy resources and food, as well as high inflation and decline in living standard, while accusing the authorities of failing to cope with current issues.

Multiple opinion polls indicate that around 60% of Moldova's population doubt that the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity will manage to remain at the helm of the country for the next three years until new legislative elections. Around 70% of Moldovans say they are disappointed by the government's policies and nearly 65% favor a change of government.