Moldovan Police Thwart Attempts to Hinder Voting in Transnistria - Russian Observer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Russian lawmaker Artem Turov, who is monitoring the presidential election in Moldova, told Sputnik on Sunday that police were working quickly to prevent repeated attempts to block the access to polling stations for the population of Transnistria.

Moldova is holding the second round of the presidential election on Sunday, where incumbent President Igor Dodon is up against opposition candidate Maia Sandu. Given that there were attempts to block access to polling stations for Transnistrians during the first round, the observing mission is checking the situation in the region during the runoff.

"We see that attempts to block [roads to polling stations] by civil activists continue.

But it it worth noting that the police are now working quickly enough to force these citizens out of the roadway ... In principle, citizens drive up to the polling stations, but the fact is that the situation remains tense," Turov said.

At the same time, according to the lawmaker, tensions persist only on the bordering area between Transnistria and Moldova.

Turov added that no serious violations were recorded at the polling stations visited by lawmakers, only minor problems in the operation of the information system during the verification of voters, which created additional queues.

The lawmaker also said that the turnout at the polling stations they visited was very high compared to the first round.