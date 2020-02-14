(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon accused on Friday ambassadors from the European Union member states of blocking the new Moldovan cabinet's relations with Brussels through providing disinformation to European authorities.

The new cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Ion Chicu, was appointed in November, after the previous government did not survive a no-confidence vote.

"I support dialogue with EU countries' ambassadors, accredited in Moldova, and we see that some of them are trying to block the new government's dialogue with Brussels through misinforming Brussels and other European capitals.

At least three or four ambassadors, dealing with bilateral relations with EU member countries, are going to different agencies, blocking the projects that have already been launched, and saying there is no need to give money to the government," Dodon said in a video address that he published on Facebook.

The president said he preferred not to disclose Names, but added that those ambassadors were paying too much attention to some of Moldovan opposition parties. Since the ambassadors care so much about the Moldovan policy, they should obtain citizenship and then engage in some political activity, Dodon suggested.