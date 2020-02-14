UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Accuses EU Ambassadors Of Blocking Country's Dialogue With Brussels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:44 PM

Moldovan President Accuses EU Ambassadors of Blocking Country's Dialogue With Brussels

Moldovan President Igor Dodon accused on Friday ambassadors from the European Union member states of blocking the new Moldovan cabinet's relations with Brussels through providing disinformation to European authorities

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon accused on Friday ambassadors from the European Union member states of blocking the new Moldovan cabinet's relations with Brussels through providing disinformation to European authorities.

The new cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Ion Chicu, was appointed in November, after the previous government did not survive a no-confidence vote.

"I support dialogue with EU countries' ambassadors, accredited in Moldova, and we see that some of them are trying to block the new government's dialogue with Brussels through misinforming Brussels and other European capitals.

At least three or four ambassadors, dealing with bilateral relations with EU member countries, are going to different agencies, blocking the projects that have already been launched, and saying there is no need to give money to the government," Dodon said in a video address that he published on Facebook.

The president said he preferred not to disclose Names, but added that those ambassadors were paying too much attention to some of Moldovan opposition parties. Since the ambassadors care so much about the Moldovan policy, they should obtain citizenship and then engage in some political activity, Dodon suggested.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Facebook European Union Brussels Moldova Money November Citizenship From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

6 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

6 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa delay Pakistan tour due to player wor ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.