Moldovan President Accuses Opposition of Maintaining Close Ties With Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Friday accused the opposition of maintaining close ties with the Russian government and trying to destabilize the situation in the country, urging the government to counter "Russian propaganda."

For months, mass anti-government rallies have been taking place in Chisinau supported, in particular, by the opposition Sor party. Demonstrators demand that the government pay for their winter heating and electricity bills. They also urge Sandu's government to step down due to its failure to tackle the energy crisis in the country.

"Sor, guided by the Kremlin, wants to bring destabilization and war to Moldova. I am calling all government departments to counter propaganda and ensure that citizens receive accurate information. We have to be better protected from Russian propaganda and disinformation, and we will manage to do this," Sandu said in her address to lawmakers in parliament.

The Moldovan leader also stated that the country's leadership was working on a national security strategy to strengthen Moldova's defense.

"This strategy is necessary. We have not had it for a long time.

I urge (Prime Minister) Dorin Recean's cabinet to take strong action to stop any attempts to destabilize the situation in the country," the Moldovan president added.

Earlier in the week, a group of German media, including the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper and the NDR and the WDR broadcasters, said that they had obtained documents outlining Russia's alleged plan to strengthen ties with Moldova by promoting pro-Russian media in the country and countering Chisinau's efforts to increase cooperation with NATO.

In February, Sandu also accused Russia of allegedly seeking to undermine the constitutional order in the country with the participation of the Moldovan opposition, including the Sor party. Sandu called on parliament to expand powers of Moldova's Security and Intelligence Service and other law enforcement agencies to counter these alleged destabilization attempts.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, in turn, said that Moscow wants to have good relations with Chisinau, adding that it was using accusations against Russia to divert public attention from its failure to tackle the current political and economic crises.