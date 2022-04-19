Moldovan President Approves Ban on St. George Ribbon

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday signed a law prohibiting the use of the Saint George ribbon, a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, stressing that it would not prevent honoring the memory of fallen heroes and affect the celebration of Victory Day.

"Today I signed a law that prohibits the use of symbols that promote aggression in Moldova. The law will be in effect at the time of its publication," Sandu said.

The president went on to say that "the place of such symbols is in the trash bin of history," since Moldova is a neutral country.

"Symbols change their meaning depending on a context, today these symbols do not remind us of the war, which took place 70 years ago, they are associated with the events in Ukraine. Nobody prohibits anyone from celebrating May 9 (Victory Day); on the contrary, we must commemorate and keep the memory of this war alive," Sandu added.

Last Thursday, the Parliament of Moldova approved in the third, final reading, a ban on wearing and storing the black-and-orange Saint George ribbon, as well as the use of the symbols "V" and "Z," which have become the symbols of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

The amendments to the Code of Offenses introduce liability for the manufacture, sale, distribution, storage and public use of the symbols. Violators will face a fine of $245 to $490 or community service, officials $490 to $980, and legal entities $490 to $1,630.

The St. George ribbon, which consists of three black and two orange stripes, is an integral part of many military awards of the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation. At the beginning of the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014, the symbol was used by militia fighters and volunteers who fought on the side of the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk against Ukrainian forces. The Latin letters "Z" and "V" are painted on Russian military vehicles participating in the military operation that started in Ukraine on February 24. In Russia the letters, especially "Z," have already become unofficial symbols of support for the operation.