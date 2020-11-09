UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Approves Resignation Of Democratic Party Ministers

Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) President of Moldova Igor Dodon approved on Monday the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Cristina Lisnic and four other ministers of the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party of Moldova decided last week to recall its representatives from the government after the presidential elections, the second round of which will take place on November 15. Prime minister Ion Chicu decided that in a situation of economic crisis and pandemic, the government should be functional, so he sent a request to the president to recall the Democratic Party ministers and replace them with other candidates.

"Supported the proposal of the Prime Minister to remove from office three ministers (Economy and Infrastructure; Defense; education, Science and Research), as well as Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration.

In addition, it was decided to accept the resignation of the minister of foreign affairs and European integration, who wrote a corresponding statement on Friday, in connection with him being appointed as an ambassador of the republic of Moldova to Hungary," Dodon said on Facebook.

The Democratic Party was represented in the government by five people: Cristina Lisnic, the deputy prime minister for reintegration; Alexandru Pinzari, the minister of defense; Igor Sarov, the minister of education; Oleg Tulea, the minister of foreign affairs; and Sergiu Railean, the minister of the economy and infrastructure. Last week, Tulea left the post to head the country's embassy in Hungary.

