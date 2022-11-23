UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Asks EU To Sanction 'Corrupt' Moldovan Politicians

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday called on European Union countries to impose sanctions against the Moldovan officials whom she considers corrupt and threatening national security as they allegedly enjoy Russia's backing

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Wednesday called on European Union countries to impose sanctions against the Moldovan officials whom she considers corrupt and threatening national security as they allegedly enjoy Russia's backing.

"I call on the European states represented in this hall to follow the example of the United States and punish the corrupt people who steal public money and endanger the stability and democracy of our country. Corruption knows no boundaries," Sandu said, speaking at the Annual Professional Conference of European Partners Against Corruption.

Sandu said corruption threatened the country's territorial integrity and the well-being and lives of its citizens.

"Corruption and criminal groups, led by those wanted in Moldova and supported by Russia, are trying to undermine power in Chisinau and thwart our efforts to bring order to justice and prosecute those who robbed citizens," she said.

In late October, the United States introduced sanctions against 12 entities and nine individuals involved in what it described as Russia's malign influence campaigns and corruption in Moldova. The list includes Igor Chaika, son of former Prosecutor General of Russia Yury Chaika; Moldovan tycoon Vladimir Plahotniuc; Russian singer Jasmin and her husband, Moldovan politician Ilan Shor, as well as his political party Sor, among others.

