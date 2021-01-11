Moldovan President Asks Top Court to Review Rules for Ministerial Appointments

Moldovan President Maia Sandu asked the constitutional court on Monday to review rules that limit her choice of ministerial picks in the outgoing cabinet to the sitting ministers

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu asked the constitutional court on Monday to review rules that limit her choice of ministerial picks in the outgoing cabinet to the sitting ministers.

"Today I sent a referral to the Constitutional Court asking it to verify the constitutionality of several laws limiting the president and the outgoing government in the exercise of their duties," she said on Facebook.

Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned last month to pave the way for an early parliamentary election.

The ministers of finance, economy and health all tendered their resignations but Sandu rejected them and tapped Foreign Minister Aureliu Ciocoi as acting prime minister.

Sandu said the top court should be able to stop the institutional crisis from worsening.

Neither the president nor the acting prime minister are eligible to reshuffle the cabinet or make international deals until the new government is sworn in. The date of the snap vote has not been set yet.