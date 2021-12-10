UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Asks West To Help In Bringing Corrupt Fugitive Officials To Justice

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Moldova's President Maia Sandu during her speech at the Summit for Democracy said on Thursday that collaborative efforts are required to bring to justice corrupt officials that made off with vital resources and settled in Western democracies.

"Corruption has to be tackled from both ends, both where the money is stolen from and where money is moved to. Without targeted help from consolidated democracies, we will not succeed. Corrupt officials with their ill-gotten gains should not be allowed to settle and live comfortable lives in Western democracies after stealing vital resources from their home countries," Sandu said.

She noted that $1 billion has been stolen from the banking sector of state's economy and $22 billion has been laundered through the country. These resources has been transferred through different organizations to 60 countries and thus the assistance of other governments is required to find these corrupt officials.

"We need more cross national investigations against cases of large-scale corruption, we need tighter enforcement of international regulations against money-laundering by established democracies... To see the success of democracy in the 21st century meaningfully enforcing these laws and regulations is a very small price to pay," the president said.

Sandu believes that leaders of other democracies share her opinion: "corruption is the one thing that can undermine democracy regardless of where we live: it undermines institutions, weakened states and disillusions democratic citizens."

The Summit for Democracy is being held from Thursday-Friday. More than 100 countries received the US invitations to participate. Russia, China and dozen of other countries were not afforded the honor.

