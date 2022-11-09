(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Tuesday backed her justice minister's proposal to disband the opposition Shor party over alleged funding irregularities.

"We must insist that all political parties stick to the law on their financing. If a party is financed with dirty money, it means corruption," Sandu told reporters.

Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco proposed earlier in the day that the party of Ilan Shor be disbanded for allegedly trying to destabilize the impoverished eastern European nation, violating funding rules and promoting the interests of a foreign state.

Interior Minister Ana Revenco said she was in favor of referring the case to the constitutional court, which has the power to disband parties. She again accused the opposition of trying to "steer the country away from democracy" with its mass anti-government protests that have been rocking Moldova since September.

Ilan Shor accused the pro-president, EU-leaning Party of Action and Solidarity of planning to seize power. The centrist party has a majority in parliament but needs four more votes to change the constitution. Shor said it was trying to cancel Moldova's neutral status and join NATO.