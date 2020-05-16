Moldovan President Cancels Visit to Minsk Over Self-Isolation Requirement Upon Return

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he canceled a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk planned to start on May 17 due to the requirement of entering self-isolation for two weeks upon his return

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he canceled a working visit to the Belarusian capital of Minsk planned to start on May 17 due to the requirement of entering self-isolation for two weeks upon his return.

"Next Tuesday, a meeting of the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union] heads of state will be held in Minsk. It has been decided to hold it online, but Mr. Lukashenko separately invited me for a working visit. On Sunday, I had planned to travel to Minsk, but I would have had to spend 14 days in quarantine upon my return, so I have decided not to go," Dodon said at a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko announced that the summit, scheduled to take place on May 19, will be held via video conference as countries across the globe have closed their borders due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Moldova's Health Ministry reported 192 new cases of COVID-19, up from 147 registered the day before. In total, 5,745 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Moldova since the start of the outbreak.

Moldova was granted the status of an observer at the EAEU in May 2018.