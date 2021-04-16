UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Cannot Lift State Of Emergency, Parliament Cannot Be Dissolved- Speaker

Fri 16th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has no possibility to lift the nationwide coronavirus state of emergency, which remains in force until May 30, and this means that the parliament cannot be dissolved, Moldovan parliament speaker Zinaida Greceanii told Sputnik on Friday.

"This impossible under the law. It [the state of emergency] must remain in force until May 30, as it is," Greceanii said, stressing that the parliament cannot be dissolved amid a state of emergency.

Sandu has recently expressed hope to quickly sign a decree on parliament dissolution and subsequently hold early elections.

