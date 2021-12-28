Moldovan President Concerned Country May Be Caught Up in Russia-West Tension

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has expressed concerns that the escalation of tension between Russia, Ukraine and the West may affect her country.

"The situation is very serious as the key powers and organizations striving to find a peaceful solution are involved. I hope they will find it and the situation will not get worse. We too collect information, conduct analysis, discuss the situation with partners. We will be affected if hostilities take place, and the situation will become difficult for everyone in the region," Sandu said on the air of the Moldovan broadcaster ProTV on Monday evening.

Responding to the question about prospects of Moldova joining NATO, Sandu said that her country does not pose any military threat. Moldovan nationals would like the issue to be managed peacefully, she added.

While Moldovan constitution says that the republic maintains neutrality, Chisinau has been collaborating with NATO in the framework of Individual Partnership Action Plan since 1994. The NATO Information Center operates in Chisinau and the NATO Liaison Office was opened in the city in December 2017. Public polls show that 60% of Moldova's nationals are against the republic joining NATO.