Moldovan President Confirms Inviting Russian Defense Minister to Visit Moldova

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon confirmed on Wednesday that he had invited Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to participate in the 75th anniversary of the country's liberation from fascism.

Earlier in the day, Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu said that Shoigu's visit, which is expected on Saturday, cannot be considered as official and will be private. Moldovan Defense Minister Pavel Voicu, meanwhile, said it would be the right decision for him to meet with his Russian counterpart if the visit takes place.

"I have had a meeting with the Russian ambassador to Moldova, Oleg Vasnetsov. We have discussed the large-scale program of celebrating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Moldova from the fascism and, first of all, the commemorations at the Serpeni Memorial and in Chisinau, where the participation of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Deputy Speaker of the [Russian] Federation Council Galina Karelova, who will arrive in our country on the president's invitation, is expected," Dodon said on Facebook.

During the meeting, the Russian ambassador handed to Dodon the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to participate in the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War next spring.

Moldova was liberated from fascists on August 24, 1944. About 64,000 people were killed, over 47,000 enslaved and 207,000 tortured during the rule of the occupants. About 400,000 Moldovans fought alongside the Soviet soldiers against Nazi Germany.