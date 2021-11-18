UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Denies Possibility Of Cabinet Resignation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu denied rumors in the media about the possible resignation of the government of Natalia Gavrilita amid the economic crisis.

Earlier, deputy parliament speaker Mihai Popsoi said reshuffles are being prepared in the republic's cabinet because of the crisis. Prime Minister Gavrilita denied his words and said she is pleased with the cabinet's work.

"The resignation of the prime minister is out of the question, no one is going to sacrifice the prime minister. Natalia Gavrilita has coped well with all the tasks in a very difficult period for Moldova," Sandu said on Jurnal tv, answering a journalist's question whether the prime minister could resign. Moldovan legislation stipulates that the resignation of the prime minister automatically leads to the resignation of the entire cabinet of ministers.

