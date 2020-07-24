Moldovan President Discusses Boosting Strategic Partnership With Russian Ambassador

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he had met with Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov to discuss the enhancement of bilateral strategic cooperation

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday he had met with Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov to discuss the enhancement of bilateral strategic cooperation.

"I had a working meeting with Russian Ambassador to Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov. We have discussed a broad range of issues pertaining to the deepening of the strategic partnership, acknowledged the positive dynamic of the bilateral relationship and endorsed its further strengthening," Dodon said on Facebook.

Dodon and Vasnetsov have also discussed the two countries' fight against the spread of the coronavirus, with the emphasis on the "ongoing negative trends in select regions of Europe," according to the statement.

Europe is currently the world's second-worst affected region after the United States, with over 3.1 confirmed coronavirus cases and close to 209,000 deaths, according to the latest WHO figures.

Moldova is among the mid-tier European outbreaks, with 22,483 confirmed cases and 726 deaths.

On July 10, the Moldovan government extended the public health emergency until the end of the month. Moldova's border is scheduled to remain closed until August 1, while the country's inside continues to be under lockdown, with hard social distancing and closure of night clubs and similar entertainment businesses.

Russia, in turn, has already lifted the hard lockdown and allowed businesses to reopen when health authorities considered that the infection peak was passed last month. The border remains closed, but travel to select destinations, such as Turkey, is beginning to become available. As of Friday, Russia has reported 800,849 cases, including 13,046 deaths and 588,774 recoveries.