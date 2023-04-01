UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Discusses Energy Security Cooperation With Zelenskyy

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said she had discussed energy security cooperation and infrastructure development with her Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a visit to Kiev.

On March 31, Sandu attended the so-called Bucha summit together with prime ministers of Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia.

"In Kiev, at the meeting with ... President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, I expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people. I discussed ... a number of topics on the bilateral agenda, including our cooperation on projects to modernize and expand infrastructure, strengthen energy security," Sandu wrote Friday on her social media.

She also noted that the sides had agreed to coordinate their efforts in the negotiations process of the accession to the EU.

In March 2022, Sandu signed an application for the republic's accession to the European Union, noting that the process of European integration must be accelerated. The heads of state and government of the European Union at the summit in Brussels on June 23 approved granting Ukraine and Moldova the status of candidates for joining the bloc. The European Commission put forward nine conditions for Moldova to fulfill in order to join the EU.

