UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Discusses Financial Assistance To Country With USAID - Press Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Moldovan President Discusses Financial Assistance to Country With USAID - Press Office

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Moldovan President Maia Sandu have discussed additional funding for democratic and economic consolidation of the country with Erin McKee, a senior official of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the president's office said on Sunday.

"President Maia Sandu discussed with Erin McKee, Assistant Administrator of USAID's Bureau for Europe and Eurasia, the assistance that USAID has provided to us over the years ... There was also a discussion on new funding opportunities to help the government accelerate the consolidation of democracy and economic growth through infrastructure, transport and resilience projects," Sandu's office said.

The Moldovan president also thanked the US government that helps Chisinau to develop information technology, agriculture, wine-making and light industry through USAID grants.

Currently, Moldova is carrying out several projects with the support of USAID, which launched partnership with Chisinau in 2016.

From May 12-13, Sandu went to the US with an official visit. She met with several US official and lawmakers and delivered a speech at the Moldovan-American Convention in Chicago.

Related Topics

Technology Europe Democracy Agriculture Visit Chisinau Chicago Moldova May Sunday 2016 Government Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai ..

Dubai Racing Club unveils thrilling new look Dubai Racing Carnival

30 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announces Record Participation in 7th Arab Readin ..

45 minutes ago
 &#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes ..

&#039;Operation Gallant Knight 2&#039; distributes food parcels to 600 medical p ..

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective acti ..

Noura Al Kaabi: The UAE is keen on collective action to ensure better future for ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber sponsors Emirates Labour Market Award

1 hour ago
 China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in ..

China&#039;s logistics market scale ranks first in world for 7 consecutive years

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.