Moldovan President Dodon, If Wins Election, to Hold First Meeting With Transnistria Leader

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, said that if he won the elections, he would like to hold the first meeting with the leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

"My first meeting in early 2017 was with the leader of Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, I would like to do the same now to discuss how we will move on. As for foreign meetings, I am ready to go both to the West and to the East, depending on what problem needs to be solved first," Dodon said on the air of the REN Moldova tv channel, when asked who he would meet with first if he won the runoff.

He said that during his four years as president he had had eight meetings with the head of unrecognized Transnistria (Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, PMR).

The first round of presidential elections took place in Moldova on November 1. The head of the republic is elected for a four-year term.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized the elections as valid, as the voter turnout exceeded the required threshold of 33.33 percent.

According to the CEC, after processing all election protocols, former Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu gained 36.16 percent of the vote and surpassed Dodon, who had 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote, a second round will take place on November 15.

Transnistria, 60 percent of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by military means, Transnistria became a territory actually not controlled by Chisinau.