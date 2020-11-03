Moldovan President Dodon Intends to Hold Debate With Challenger Ahead of Runoff Vote

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday he wants to hold a debate with challenger Maia Sandu ahead of the second round of the election.

"I ask citizens to analyze all the risks.

I am ready to discuss all these topics in debates with Maia Sandu. I ask the staff of my campaign to contact her staff and negotiate a meeting on a neutral platform, we have something to talk about," Dodon said at a news conference in Chisinau.

The runoff is set for November 15.