Moldovan President Dodon Intends To Hold Debate With Challenger Ahead Of Runoff Vote
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:00 PM
CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Tuesday he wants to hold a debate with challenger Maia Sandu ahead of the second round of the election.
"I ask citizens to analyze all the risks.
I am ready to discuss all these topics in debates with Maia Sandu. I ask the staff of my campaign to contact her staff and negotiate a meeting on a neutral platform, we have something to talk about," Dodon said at a news conference in Chisinau.
The runoff is set for November 15.