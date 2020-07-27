UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Dodon Named Most Popular Politician On Country - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 11:48 PM

Moldovan President Dodon Named Most Popular Politician on Country - Poll

Moldovan President Igor Dodon still remains the most popular politician in the republic, although his rating is decreasing compared to June, a survey by the country's Association of Sociologists and Demographers showed on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon still remains the most popular politician in the republic, although his rating is decreasing compared to June, a survey by the country's Association of Sociologists and Demographers showed on Monday.

The poll's findings found that the incumbent president is the most trusted and popular politician according to 27.95 percent of Moldovan citizens, down from 29.8 percent in June. Dodon is followed by former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is trusted by 18.75 percent of respondents, up from 17.8 percent in June, and head of the left-wing opposition Our Party Renato Usatii, who holds trust of 6.85 percent, up from 5.

1 percent in June.

At the same time, 12.45 percent do not trust any politician, and 7.5 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

In addition, the survey established that if the presidential election was held next Sunday, 34.55 percent of respondents would vote for Dodon, down from 35,8 percent in June, and 19.1 percent for Sandu, down from 19.2 percent in June. Meanwhile, 14.75 percent would vote against everyone, and 6.45 percent did not want to participate in the election.

The survey was conducted from July 14-24 among 1,175 people from 81 cities across the country ahead of presidential elections scheduled for November 1. The margin of error does not exceed 3 percent.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Same June July November Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

Four Private Members' bills introduced in Senate

2 minutes ago

US Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group Practices Live ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh organizes Poem-telling contest ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition crying for disbanding NAB: MNA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.