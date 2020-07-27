Moldovan President Dodon Named Most Popular Politician on Country - Poll

Moldovan President Igor Dodon still remains the most popular politician in the republic, although his rating is decreasing compared to June, a survey by the country's Association of Sociologists and Demographers showed on Monday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon still remains the most popular politician in the republic, although his rating is decreasing compared to June, a survey by the country's Association of Sociologists and Demographers showed on Monday.

The poll's findings found that the incumbent president is the most trusted and popular politician according to 27.95 percent of Moldovan citizens, down from 29.8 percent in June. Dodon is followed by former Prime Minister Maia Sandu, who is trusted by 18.75 percent of respondents, up from 17.8 percent in June, and head of the left-wing opposition Our Party Renato Usatii, who holds trust of 6.85 percent, up from 5.

1 percent in June.

At the same time, 12.45 percent do not trust any politician, and 7.5 percent were unable to give a definite answer.

In addition, the survey established that if the presidential election was held next Sunday, 34.55 percent of respondents would vote for Dodon, down from 35,8 percent in June, and 19.1 percent for Sandu, down from 19.2 percent in June. Meanwhile, 14.75 percent would vote against everyone, and 6.45 percent did not want to participate in the election.

The survey was conducted from July 14-24 among 1,175 people from 81 cities across the country ahead of presidential elections scheduled for November 1. The margin of error does not exceed 3 percent.