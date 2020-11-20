UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Dodon Says Government Not To Resign Voluntarily Or Under Pressure

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Moldovan President Dodon Says Government Not to Resign Voluntarily or Under Pressure

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon on Friday said that the country's government headed by Prime Minister Ion Chicu would not resign either voluntarily or under pressure.

On Thursday, Andrian Candu, the former president of the Moldovan parliament and the president of the center-right Pro Moldova party, said that Chicu had to resign after he failed to deal with the crisis caused by the pandemic.

"The government of Ion Chicu will not resign voluntarily, I have discussed this personally with the prime minister, we have also disregarded the possibility that someone could force the current composition of the government to resign," Dodon said during a live streaming event on Facebook.

The president added that the Moldovan Socialist Party, which Dodon was planning to head after leaving the presidential post, suggested waiting until spring to decide whether Moldova would hold an early election or the government would continue working.

According to Dodon, if necessary, the best time to hold an early parliament election is next October-November.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential election was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, Sandu won the race with 57.75 percent of the vote. The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Facebook Moldova December Sunday Post Event Government Best Race

Recent Stories

Indian spinner says Babar Azam is million dollar p ..

21 minutes ago

REVIEW - Europe Needs Training for Imams, Sharing ..

5 minutes ago

Spain to vaccinate 'substantial part' of nation by ..

5 minutes ago

Shamsuddin Soomro assigned to hold charge of DG SB ..

5 minutes ago

27 textile units brought under action over violati ..

5 minutes ago

N.Ireland, Scotland set for more virus curbs

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.