Moldovan President Dodon Says Government Not to Resign Voluntarily or Under Pressure

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Moldovan incumbent President Igor Dodon on Friday said that the country's government headed by Prime Minister Ion Chicu would not resign either voluntarily or under pressure.

On Thursday, Andrian Candu, the former president of the Moldovan parliament and the president of the center-right Pro Moldova party, said that Chicu had to resign after he failed to deal with the crisis caused by the pandemic.

"The government of Ion Chicu will not resign voluntarily, I have discussed this personally with the prime minister, we have also disregarded the possibility that someone could force the current composition of the government to resign," Dodon said during a live streaming event on Facebook.

The president added that the Moldovan Socialist Party, which Dodon was planning to head after leaving the presidential post, suggested waiting until spring to decide whether Moldova would hold an early election or the government would continue working.

According to Dodon, if necessary, the best time to hold an early parliament election is next October-November.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential election was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, Sandu won the race with 57.75 percent of the vote. The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.