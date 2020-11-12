Moldovan President Dodon Says Inauguration of Next Leader to Be Held After December 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is running for the second presidential term, said that the swear-in ceremony of the next leader would take place after December 24.

"The inauguration ceremony will take place after December 24.

If I become a president, my first decrees will focus on social issues: the fight against the [coronavirus] pandemic and the additional assistance to the socially vulnerable citizens," Dodon told the REN Moldova broadcaster on Wednesday.

On November 1, Moldova held the first round of presidential elections. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that opposition candidate Maia Sandu secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote while Dodon received 32.61 percent of the vote.

Since none of the candidates received more than 50% of the votes in the election, the second round will take place on Sunday.