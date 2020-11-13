Moldovan President Dodon Says Regrets Appointing Sandu as Prime Minister in 2019

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is running for his second presidential term, on Friday expressed regret that in 2019 he signed a decree to assign the prime minister's post to his runoff rival, Maia Sandu.

Sandu was elected as the Moldovan prime minister in June 2019. She initiated the drafting of a degree, which aimed to declare August 23 to be European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism. Under Sandu, Moldova implemented an active pro-European policy. Five months after her appointment, Sandu was ousted by a vote of no confidence.

"I regret allowing Sandu to become a prime minister and signing the decree on her appointment, she has proved that can do nothing for the country. And now she wants to become the president because there will be no responsibility," Dodon said during a live streaming event on Facebook.

The president stressed that Sandu would leave the country immediately after the end of her presidential term, if elected, as nothing is keeping her in Moldova.

According to Dodon, there are a lot more dignified conservative politicians who could compete for the presidency.

On November 1, Moldova held its first round of the presidential election. The Central Election Commission announced after counting 100 percent of the ballots that Sandu had secured victory in the first round with 36.16 percent of the vote, while Dodon received 32.61 percent of the vote. Since none of the candidates received more than 50 percent of the votes in the election, a second-round will take place on Sunday.