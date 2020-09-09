Moldovan President Dodon to Run for Second Term in November Election - Ally

Moldovan President Igor Dodon, heading the country since 2016, will run for a second term in office in the election that will be held in November, lawmaker Vlad Batrincea, who will head the campaign for collection of signatures in his support, said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, heading the country since 2016, will run for a second term in office in the election that will be held in November, lawmaker Vlad Batrincea, who will head the campaign for collection of signatures in his support, said on Wednesday.

"Igor Dodon is a candidate for presidency, a relevant decision was made today. I will head the initiative group collecting signatures," Batrincea told reporters.