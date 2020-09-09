UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Dodon To Run For Second Term In November Election - Ally

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:52 PM

Moldovan President Dodon to Run for Second Term in November Election - Ally

Moldovan President Igor Dodon, heading the country since 2016, will run for a second term in office in the election that will be held in November, lawmaker Vlad Batrincea, who will head the campaign for collection of signatures in his support, said on Wednesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, heading the country since 2016, will run for a second term in office in the election that will be held in November, lawmaker Vlad Batrincea, who will head the campaign for collection of signatures in his support, said on Wednesday.

"Igor Dodon is a candidate for presidency, a relevant decision was made today. I will head the initiative group collecting signatures," Batrincea told reporters.

Related Topics

Election November 2016

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Lukashenko's Claim Russia May Have Simi ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l fair opens to boost investment, BRI cooperat ..

2 minutes ago

President, Governor Sindh discuss situation post-t ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Notes Military Activity of US, Allies Near ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Videoconference With SCO Foreign Min ..

6 minutes ago

Vaccination of Moscovites Begins as Part of Trials ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.