Moldovan President Dodon to Visit Turkey From December 29-30 to Discuss Cooperation

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon is expected to pay an official two-day visit to Turkey starting from Sunday.

During his visit, Dodon will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as attend a Moldovan-Turkish business forum.

The Moldovan president will also hold the first meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council, which aimed at strengthening cooperation and boosting economic relations between Chisinau and Istanbul.