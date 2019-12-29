UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Dodon To Visit Turkey From December 29-30 To Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Moldovan President Dodon to Visit Turkey From December 29-30 to Discuss Cooperation

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon is expected to pay an official two-day visit to Turkey starting from Sunday.

During his visit, Dodon will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as attend a Moldovan-Turkish business forum.

The Moldovan president will also hold the first meeting of the high-level strategic cooperation council, which aimed at strengthening cooperation and boosting economic relations between Chisinau and Istanbul.

Related Topics

Business Turkey Visit Chisinau Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

10 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

10 hours ago

UAE leaders greet Pope Tawadros II on Christmas

10 hours ago

Lebanese protest at new Prime Minister's home, dem ..

10 hours ago

Israel razed and seized 617 Palestinian structures ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.