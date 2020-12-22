UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Dodon Underlines Positive Ties With Moscow In Meeting With Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:18 PM

Moldovan President Dodon Underlines Positive Ties With Moscow in Meeting With Ambassador

Outgoing President of Moldova Igor Dodon on Tuesday held a meeting with Russian ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov, during which the sides discussed upward dynamics in development of bilateral relations

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Outgoing President of Moldova Igor Dodon on Tuesday held a meeting with Russian ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov, during which the sides discussed upward dynamics in development of bilateral relations.

"I held a working meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov. We discussed the results of the outgoing year in Moldovan-Russian relations, noted with satisfaction their upward dynamics in the most important areas, despite global challenges," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The sides also discussed Dodon's recent address at the CIS summit, where he underlined that Moldova has interests and stable economic relations in the post-Soviet realm.

They also discussed Dodon's upcoming trip to Moscow, which is set to begin December 24, after the inauguration of President-elect Maia Sandu to the helm of the state.

Dodon lost his bid for a second term in the November 15 runoff vote to former Prime Minister Sandu, who is set to be inaugurated December 23.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Vote Facebook Chisinau Moldova November December

Recent Stories

ALEC partners with Hilti to pilot Jaibot, first-of ..

4 minutes ago

Change of mindset imperative to create safe, secur ..

1 minute ago

CDA chairman to ensure funds for maximum facilitat ..

1 minute ago

KTH BoG tender resigns after submitting oxygen sho ..

1 minute ago

Gazprom Sees Gas Exports to Europe of 183Bcm at $1 ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister directs police to start snap checki ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.