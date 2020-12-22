Moldovan President Dodon Underlines Positive Ties With Moscow in Meeting With Ambassador

Outgoing President of Moldova Igor Dodon on Tuesday held a meeting with Russian ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov, during which the sides discussed upward dynamics in development of bilateral relations

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Outgoing President of Moldova Igor Dodon on Tuesday held a meeting with Russian ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Vasnetsov, during which the sides discussed upward dynamics in development of bilateral relations.

"I held a working meeting with the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Moldova Oleg Vasnetsov. We discussed the results of the outgoing year in Moldovan-Russian relations, noted with satisfaction their upward dynamics in the most important areas, despite global challenges," Dodon wrote on Facebook.

The sides also discussed Dodon's recent address at the CIS summit, where he underlined that Moldova has interests and stable economic relations in the post-Soviet realm.

They also discussed Dodon's upcoming trip to Moscow, which is set to begin December 24, after the inauguration of President-elect Maia Sandu to the helm of the state.

Dodon lost his bid for a second term in the November 15 runoff vote to former Prime Minister Sandu, who is set to be inaugurated December 23.