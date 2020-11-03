Moldovan President Dodon Vows to Protect Traditional Values, Prohibit Gay Pride Marches

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is facing challenger Maia Sandu in a runoff race for the post, vowed to protect traditional values and prohibit gay pride marches from taking place.

"I think that family values, traditions, faith are key foundations for any state. I promise to protect them.

All faiths, like Orthodoxy, stand for traditional families. I have not participated in gay marches in Moldova, like Sandu. I will not allow them to be held," Dodon said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The pro-Russian incumbent is set to go head-to-head with West-leaning Sandu in the second round of voting on November 15. Dodon is on the defensive after Sandu claimed 36.16 percent of the vote to his 32.61 percent in last Sunday's first round.