Moldovan President Dodon Vows to Recognize Any Election Outcome, Urges to Avoid Unrest

Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, vowed to accept any result in the upcoming presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon, who is running for a second term, vowed to accept any result in the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking on a live video broadcast on his Facebook page, Dodon urged his opponents to do everything possible to avoid unrest.

"I recognize the results of the election, I don't want to get people to the streets and I ask the same from my opponents," Dodon said.

Dodon acknowledged that he was the favorite to win reelection but reiterated that his opponents must not consider accusations of falsification and mass protests, but instead opt for the diplomatic route.

"It would be ideal that on the evening when the calculations are being made, the winning candidate invited the loser to negotiate so that they could work together further," Dodon added.

Dodon is in the running against longtime pro-Western rival Maia Sandu and six other candidates in the election, scheduled for November 1.

The incumbent held the highest rating in the latest opinion poll, conducted by the Association of Sociology and Demography of Moldova from October 11-20, with 32.5 percent support in the country, while Sandu commanded 18.4 percent support. Notable opposition candidate Andrei Nastase garnered 9.3 percent support.

The election process provides for a second-round runoff vote if no candidate takes a decisive majority.

