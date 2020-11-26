UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President-Elect Announces First Tranche Of EU Financial Aid

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Moldovan President-Elect Announces First Tranche of EU Financial Aid

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu said Wednesday that the European Union would unlock the first 50 million euro ($60 million) in financial assistance as part of a 100 million euro loan package.

"We are grateful to the EU for today's decision to allocate 50 million Euros to Moldova. These financial means ..

. are extremely needed to support the national economy," she wrote on Facebook.

The money will be disbursed over the course of 12 months and is to be repaid with a single payment within 15 years. The interest rate will be determined for each tranche. The second installment is conditioned on banking reforms, business climate improvement and anti-corruption policies.

