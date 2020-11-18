CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said during a meeting with EU Ambassador Peter Michalko that the country's international isolation was over, her Party of Action and Solidarity said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Moldova held a run-off election, in which incumbent President Igor Dodon faced former prime minister Sandu. According to the Central Election Commission's data, after all of the ballots were processed, Sandu was determined to be in the lead with 57.75 percent of the vote, while Dodon gained 42.25 percent.

"President-elect Maia Sandu has had a meeting with the EU ambassador in Chisinau, Peter Michalko, thanked the EU for unconditional assistance and constant support of the country.

Sandu emphasized that the international isolation of our country is over and that Moldova's foreign policy is entering a new phase," the party said in a statement.

The president-elect also mentioned her plans to start negotiating a new agenda for the Moldova-EU association process, as well as work toward the creation of strong and functional social institutes, and raising the citizens' standards of living.