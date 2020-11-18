UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President-Elect Declares End Of Country's 'International Isolation'

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Moldovan President-Elect Declares End of Country's 'International Isolation'

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said during a meeting with EU Ambassador Peter Michalko that the country's international isolation was over, her Party of Action and Solidarity said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Moldova held a run-off election, in which incumbent President Igor Dodon faced former prime minister Sandu. According to the Central Election Commission's data, after all of the ballots were processed, Sandu was determined to be in the lead with 57.75 percent of the vote, while Dodon gained 42.25 percent.

"President-elect Maia Sandu has had a meeting with the EU ambassador in Chisinau, Peter Michalko, thanked the EU for unconditional assistance and constant support of the country.

Sandu emphasized that the international isolation of our country is over and that Moldova's foreign policy is entering a new phase," the party said in a statement.

The president-elect also mentioned her plans to start negotiating a new agenda for the Moldova-EU association process, as well as work toward the creation of strong and functional social institutes, and raising the citizens' standards of living.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Chisinau Lead Moldova Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy, MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments ..

1 minute ago

AJK president seeks Turkish President’s mediatio ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Discusses Latest Development ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates tops global ranking in safe travel

13 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed opens ECA&#039;s virt ..

16 minutes ago

MAO College starts 'week-long Shan-e-Rehmat-u-lil ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.