Moldovan President-Elect Hopes For Romania's Help In Fighting Corruption

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 08:05 PM

Moldovan President-Elect Hopes for Romania's Help in Fighting Corruption

Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu on Wednesday told Romanian Ambassador to Chisinau Daniel Ionita that she was counting on Romania's help in fighting corruption and developing infrastructure

On Sunday, Sandu won the presidential runoff election by garnering 57.75 percent of the vote against 42.25 percent for incumbent President Igor Dodon.

On Sunday, Sandu won the presidential runoff election by garnering 57.75 percent of the vote against 42.25 percent for incumbent President Igor Dodon.

"I want to resume as soon as possible the projects started ... in the partnership with the Romanian government, namely the infrastructure projects, including in the energy sector.

I am confident that we will succeed in the fight against corruption, especially given the experience of Romania and with the support of Romanian partners," Sandu said in statement posted on Facebook by the press service of the Action and Solidarity party.

In a conversation with the ambassador, Sandu thanked the Romanian leadership for their constant assistance. The leader of Action and Solidarity Party said that she hoped for further support to ensure that Moldova had an independent judiciary.

