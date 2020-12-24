UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President-Elect Maia Sandu's Inauguration Ceremony To Take Place On Thursday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Moldovan President-Elect Maia Sandu's Inauguration Ceremony to Take Place on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Maia Sandu will be inaugurated as president of the country on Thursday, with the ceremony held at the Palace of the Republic.

Sandu said in early December she would not invite foreign leaders to her swearing-in ceremony due to the risk of coronavirus infection.

In November, Sandu won the presidential election in Moldova in the second round with 57.75 percent of the vote, ahead of incumbent head of state Igor Dodon, who secured 42.25 percent.

More Stories From World

