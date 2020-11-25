UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President-Elect Plans To Change Composition Of Supreme Security Council

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Moldovan President-Elect Plans to Change Composition of Supreme Security Council

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that she would change the composition of the Supreme Security Council, an advisory body to the president, immediately after taking office.

"I will approve the new composition of the Supreme Security Council. First of all, the high profile cases like stealing billions of Dollars, airport concessions and illegal financing of political parties, will be discussed," Sandu said at a briefing.

Sandu stressed that she would propose amendments to the legislation that would involve tougher punishment for the foreign financing of parties.

The Supreme Security Council consists of the chairman of parliament; the prime minister; the chairman of the parliamentary commission on national security, defense and public order; the ministers of finance, defense, internal affairs, and justice, among other officials.

The president of Moldova, by decree, has the right to change the composition of the Supreme Security Council.

On November 15, the second round of presidential elections was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Sandu. According to the Central Election Commission's data, Sandu led with 57.75 percent of the vote, while Dodon received 42.25 percent.

The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Moldova November December All Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Huawei Brings the Blessed Friday Sale Online on Tw ..

10 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large f ..

13 minutes ago

Naval Chief Emphasizes The Need To Revive Iqbal’ ..

18 minutes ago

Ministry of Human Rights launches 1099 Helpline Ap ..

2 minutes ago

Champions League winner Lewandowski named on short ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Postponed Working Trip to Nizhny Novgorod Re ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.