Moldovan President-Elect Plans to Change Composition of Supreme Security Council

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that she would change the composition of the Supreme Security Council, an advisory body to the president, immediately after taking office.

"I will approve the new composition of the Supreme Security Council. First of all, the high profile cases like stealing billions of Dollars, airport concessions and illegal financing of political parties, will be discussed," Sandu said at a briefing.

Sandu stressed that she would propose amendments to the legislation that would involve tougher punishment for the foreign financing of parties.

The Supreme Security Council consists of the chairman of parliament; the prime minister; the chairman of the parliamentary commission on national security, defense and public order; the ministers of finance, defense, internal affairs, and justice, among other officials.

The president of Moldova, by decree, has the right to change the composition of the Supreme Security Council.

On November 15, the second round of presidential elections was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Sandu. According to the Central Election Commission's data, Sandu led with 57.75 percent of the vote, while Dodon received 42.25 percent.

The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.