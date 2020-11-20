Moldovan President-Elect Sandu Plans to Dissolve Parliament Soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Maia Sandu, the Moldovan president-elect and leader of Party of Action and Solidarity, on Friday said that she was planning to find a legal way to dissolve the parliament, dominated by Socialist Party that supported its former leader and outgoing president, Igor Dodon.

"I can not dissolve it on my own initiative, but we have to find a way to an early election... We should observe the constitution, and it provisions two reasons for the parliament's dissolution [inability to pass laws in a three-month period or approve a new government in 45 days]. I am sure that these norms will enable me to dissolve the parliament in the near future, and Moldova will hold a new election," Sandu said in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Evropeyskaya Pravda.

According to Sandu, Moldovans should elect new lawmakers, as the current parliament members behaved dishonorably and some legislators switched parties twice, which reflected corruption in the parliament.

The Moldovan Parliament currently includes 37 lawmakers from the governing Socialist Party, which was headed by Dodon until he assumed the presidency. Another 25 legislators represent the main opposition platform, ACUM, which unites the Party of Action and Solidarity headed by Sandu and Dignity and Truth Platform Party. Thirteen parliament members are from the Democratic Party, seven from Republican Socio-Political Movement Equality and six from the Pro Moldova party.

On Sunday, the second round of the presidential election was held in Moldova, in which the citizens elected the head of state for the next four years. The contenders in the second round were incumbent President Igor Dodon, who was running for a second term, and Maia Sandu, the ex-prime minister. According to the Central Election Commission data, Sandu won the race with 57.75 percent of the vote. The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.