UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President-Elect Sandu Says "5+2" Format On Transnistria Should Be Made Functional

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Moldovan President-Elect Sandu Says

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said the negotiation process on the Transnistrian settlement in the "5+2" format should be made functional again.

Earlier, Sandu said that after taking office as president of Moldova, she would not meet with the leader of unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

"I will work to find a solution to the Transnistrian conflict. We need to develop a political solution inside the country, we need to reach a consensus at the national level, then work will continue in the 5+2 format. We need to make this format functional again, since it recently lost some functionality," she said on Pro tv.

Chisinau and Tiraspol as parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE as mediators, the European Union and the United States as observers take part in the talks on the Transnistrian settlement in the 5+2 format.

Transnistria, 60 percent of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on the wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by military means, Transnistria became a territory actually outside the control of Chisinau.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Tiraspol Chisinau Romania United States Moldova TV From

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

7 hours ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

10 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

10 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

10 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.