Moldovan President-Elect Sandu Says "5+2" Format On Transnistria Should Be Made Functional

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said the negotiation process on the Transnistrian settlement in the "5+2" format should be made functional again.

Earlier, Sandu said that after taking office as president of Moldova, she would not meet with the leader of unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

"I will work to find a solution to the Transnistrian conflict. We need to develop a political solution inside the country, we need to reach a consensus at the national level, then work will continue in the 5+2 format. We need to make this format functional again, since it recently lost some functionality," she said on Pro tv.

Chisinau and Tiraspol as parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE as mediators, the European Union and the United States as observers take part in the talks on the Transnistrian settlement in the 5+2 format.

Transnistria, 60 percent of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on the wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by military means, Transnistria became a territory actually outside the control of Chisinau.