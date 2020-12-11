Moldovan President-Elect Sandu Says Plans in Works for Visit to Brussels in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu has said on Thursday that she intends to visit the Belgian capital, Brussels, in January for meetings with senior European Union officials.

"Most likely, I will go to Brussels in January to discuss our prospects of cooperating with the EU, especially since we must discuss the program for the implementation of the five-year association agreement with the EU this year. I have the support of the European Union and European countries, but it is important that everything is sorted in the government and parliament so that we can receive financial assistance," Sandu said to the Moldovan news portal Cotidianul.

At the same time, Sandu said that her first foreign visit would be to Ukraine, although added that the exact date of her trip has yet to be confirmed.

Earlier on Thursday, Moldova's Constitutional Court confirmed the results of the November 15 presidential runoff, which saw Sandu garner 57.75 percent of the vote, giving her victory over incumbent Igor Dodon.