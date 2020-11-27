UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President-elect Says Has No Plans To Meet Transnistrian Leader After Inauguration

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:30 AM

Moldovan President-elect Says Has No Plans to Meet Transnistrian Leader After Inauguration

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Moldova's President-elect Maia Sandu said that she was not going to meet Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the self-proclaimed Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria), after her inauguration ceremony.

On November 15, the second round of the presidential election was held in Moldova, in which Sandu won with 57.75 percent of the vote. The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.

"I hold meetings with those, who respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova. I don't have such plans at the moment,"  Sandu told the Moldova 1 broadcaster on late Thursday when asked whether she was going to meet Krasnoselsky.

The president-elect stressed that she would insist on the withdrawal of the Russian troops from Transnistria, as well as vowed to fight the corruption and smuggling schemes.

Sandu added that some Transnistrian residents had voted for her, which is a sign of people's aspiration for changes.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing a possible reunion with Romania. The separation led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, although the issue is still unresolved.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Russia Vote Romania Moldova July November December From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

3 hours ago

HPDâ€™s 8th â€˜My Healthâ€™ Conference ends on a h ..

4 hours ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

3 hours ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.