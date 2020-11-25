UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President-Elect To Raise Issue Of Getting COVID-19 Vaccines With US, Romania

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu said on Wednesday that she would raise the issue of getting COVID-19 vaccines as part of the cooperation projects with the United States and Romania.

"In the nearest future, I will concentrate on receiving the international assistance to overcome the sanitary crisis. I will ask for help in obtaining the protective equipment, ventilators, tomographs, medicines, and tests. As part of the cooperation projects with the United States and Romania, I will raise the issue of receiving vaccines against the coronavirus disease as soon as possible," Sandu said at a briefing.

Sandu stressed that home treatment of infected patients should be free of charge.

On November 15, the second round of the presidential election was held in Moldova, in which Sandu won with 57.75 percent of the vote. The inauguration ceremony is planned for late December.

To date, Moldova has confirmed 98,418 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 2,169, according to the World Health Organization.

