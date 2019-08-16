UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Enacts Law Returning Proportional Electoral System

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:05 PM

Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Friday signed a law that restores the proportional system for parliamentary elections

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon on Friday signed a law that restores the proportional system for parliamentary elections.

On Thursday, the Moldovan parliament held a final vote to rescind the mixed electoral system, which had been in place since 2017. The most recent parliamentary elections on February 24 were held according to this system.

"Today in urgent mode I promulgated bill No. 113 dated June 15, 2019, on changes to certain legislative acts to repeal the mixed electoral system and return to the proportional system on a party ticket," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted that the changes to the electoral system were recommended to Moldova by the European Commission for Democracy through Law.

The proportional system entails people voting for party lists, which must pass a certain threshold to become eligible to be represented in parliament. The mixed system means electing half of the parliament through party lists and the other half from single-member districts.

