Moldovan President, European Investment Bank President Discuss Prospects Of Cooperation

Moldovan leader Maia Sandu and European Investment Bank (EIB) President Werner Hoyer discussed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos current projects and prospects for cooperation, Moldova's presidential press service said in a statement on Wednesday

Sandu attended the WEF from January 17-18. Moldova was first invited to the Davos forum in 2019, when the country was represented by its foreign minister.

"In Davos, Moldovan President Maia Sandu discussed with EIB President Werner Hoyer the projects that are being financed by the bank and prospects for further cooperation," the press service said.

The Moldovan president thanked the EIB for its support for her country's efforts to tackle economic issues and expressed her interest in further partnership with the bank in areas such as transport, energy, healthcare and digitalization of the economy.

The EIB has been implementing various projects in Moldova since 2008, with its total financial assistance exceeding $1.2 billion over that period.

