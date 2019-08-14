UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Expects Socialist Party, ACUM To Sign Cooperation Agreement Next Week

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 04:40 PM

Moldovan President Expects Socialist Party, ACUM to Sign Cooperation Agreement Next Week

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said at a briefing on Wednesday that the Socialist Party and the right-wing pro-European bloc ACUM had found common ground on many issues and could sign a cooperation agreement as early as next week.

Dodon and Prime Minister Maia Sandu have earlier said that the Socialist Party and the ACUM bloc, which together make up the majority government, plan to sign a new cooperation agreement.

"I think we are at the last stage of signing the agreement between the Socialist Party and the ACUM bloc. I think that the agreement will also be signed by the president as a guarantor of support for the implementation of the plan," Dodon said.

According to the president, the agreement will include plans for the country's domestic policy, on which the parties have already reached a 90 percent consensus. It will also include provisions on parliamentary behavior, such as refusing to accept defectors from other parties. Two more sections will deal with foreign policy and local elections, scheduled for October 20.

In June, Moldova went through an acute political crisis triggered by February's parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority. On June 8, the Socialist Party announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the ACUM bloc, with Sandu being elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate because it claimed that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the prescribed deadline. The court ordered the temporary suspension of Dodon's powers in favor of Sandu's predecessor, Pavel Filip, so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon described the move to use the court, which they say is controlled by the Democratic Party of Moldova, as an attempt to usurp power. Filip's government finally resigned, while the court annulled its previous decisions related to the dissolution of the parliament and calls for snap elections.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Moldova February June October From Government Cabinet Agreement Court

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in New Zealand organises Eid exhibitio ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Dubai Insurance Com ..

56 minutes ago

Emiratis exempt from pre-entry visa to South Afric ..

1 hour ago

UAE VP, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meet

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Pakistan President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Argentine Ambassado ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.