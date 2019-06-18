UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Expects To Discuss Lifting Import Duties With Russian Prime Minister

Tue 18th June 2019 | 02:30 AM

Moldovan President Expects to Discuss Lifting Import Duties With Russian Prime Minister

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that he expects to meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in order to discuss extension of Moscow's lifting duties on Moldovan goods.

Russia lifted import duties on a number of Moldovan goods for a period of six months, which started on January 1.

"I have spoken with [Russian Deputy Prime Minister] Dmitry Kozak, and we will discuss [lifting tariffs] with Medvedev. We will ask to have the duty-free trade with Russia, which ends on July 1, extended," Dodon said as broadcast by the NTV Moldova channel.

He added that the meeting may take place at the end of this week in Minsk.

Since assuming the presidential office in December 2016, Dodon has been seeking to restore strategic partnership with Russia, bring the Moldovan goods back to the Russian market and normalize bilateral cooperation in the energy field.

