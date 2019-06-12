UrduPoint.com
Moldovan President Expresses Hope For Boosting Cooperation With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:43 PM

Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day and expressed hope for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon congratulated on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin on Russia Day and expressed hope for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"I cordially congratulate the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, on the national holiday - Russia Day - and extend my kindest wishes of peace and prosperity ... I am genuinely convinced that the traditionally full-scale cooperation between our countries will steadily strengthen, benefiting the friendly Moldovan and Russian peoples," Dodon said in a post on his Facebook page.

The Moldovan president also noted the dynamic development of the Russian-Moldovan top-level dialogue and strategic partnership, as well as of the cultural and humanitarian ties.

In 1992, June 12 was established as a national holiday in Russia to mark the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1990.

