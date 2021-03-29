Moldovan President Goes to Constitutional Court to Confirm Right to Dissolve Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at a briefing on Monday that she would go to the Constitutional Court to confirm her right to dissolve the parliament and initiate early elections.

Sandu consulted with lawmakers to dissolve parliament. The Democratic Party, the Pro Moldova Party, the Dignity and Truth Platform Party, the Socialist Party and the Pentru Moldova parliamentary group opposed the dissolution of parliament at the moment, they consider it necessary to approve the government. The idea of holding early parliamentary elections was supported only by the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity.

"I believe that all the legal conditions for the dissolution of parliament have been met, there were two attempts to create a government and both times the parliament refused.

I decided today to appeal to the Constitutional Court to confirm the existence of circumstances for the dissolution of the parliament, if the Constitutional Court recognizes that there are such circumstances, then I will dissolve parliament and we will give the people right to judge," Sandu said.

The government in Moldova resigned in December 2020, following Prime Minister Ion Chicu, who left office to trigger early parliamentary elections. President Maia Sandu has twice nominated candidates for prime minister, but they have not received support in parliament. The Socialist Party and the Pentru Moldova group, which have formed a parliamentary majority, insist on nominating Vladimir Golovatyuk, the ambassador to Russia, as a candidate for prime minister.