UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Goes To Constitutional Court To Confirm Right To Dissolve Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Moldovan President Goes to Constitutional Court to Confirm Right to Dissolve Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu said at a briefing on Monday that she would go to the Constitutional Court to confirm her right to dissolve the parliament and initiate early elections.

Sandu consulted with lawmakers to dissolve parliament. The Democratic Party, the Pro Moldova Party, the Dignity and Truth Platform Party, the Socialist Party and the Pentru Moldova parliamentary group opposed the dissolution of parliament at the moment, they consider it necessary to approve the government. The idea of holding early parliamentary elections was supported only by the pro-presidential Party of Action and Solidarity.

"I believe that all the legal conditions for the dissolution of parliament have been met, there were two attempts to create a government and both times the parliament refused.

I decided today to appeal to the Constitutional Court to confirm the existence of circumstances for the dissolution of the parliament, if the Constitutional Court recognizes that there are such circumstances, then I will dissolve parliament and we will give the people right to judge," Sandu said.

The government in Moldova resigned in December 2020, following Prime Minister Ion Chicu, who left office to trigger early parliamentary elections. President Maia Sandu has twice nominated candidates for prime minister, but they have not received support in parliament. The Socialist Party and the Pentru Moldova group, which have formed a parliamentary majority, insist on nominating Vladimir Golovatyuk, the ambassador to Russia, as a candidate for prime minister.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Moldova December 2020 All Government Court

Recent Stories

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

53 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

1 hour ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

1 hour ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.