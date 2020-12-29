Moldovan President Hails Start of New Stage in Strategic Relations With Romania

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has hailed the start of a new stage in strategic relations between Chisinau and Bucharest during a meeting with her Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, on Tuesday.

"I am glad that, starting from today, Moldova and Romania are restoring their fraternal relations. Moldova is entering a new era, both in domestic and foreign policy. We are emerging from political isolation and joining the European stage.

Today, a new stage in strategic relations with Romania begins, which will benefit both countries," Sandu said at a press briefing.

Romania has consistently supported Moldova in the economic sphere, as well as in other areas, Sandu added.

Iohannis arrived in Chisinau earlier on Tuesday for talks with the newly-elected Moldovan president.

Sandu assumed the presidential office on December 24 after emerging victorious in an election run-off against ex-President Igor Dodon.