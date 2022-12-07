UrduPoint.com

Moldovan President Hopes For US Assistance In Creating New Energy Infrastructure - Office

Moldovan President Maia Sandu discussed possible US assistance in overcoming the European country's energy crisis with US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, the Moldovan presidential press service said.

"The conversation centered around the severe energy crisis experienced by our country and how the US can help us overcome it. Moldova needs the support of development partners to build infrastructure to connect to European energy networks, to diversify energy sources and develop renewable sources of energy, as well as to rethink the entire process of production, storage and consumption of energy," the statement, issued on Tuesday, said.

The Moldovan leader added that for her country, energy independence meant the preservation of democracy and "membership in the free world." The authorities are focused on achieving carbon neutrality as soon as possible, which will contribute to the environment and to energy security, she said.

Moldova declared a state of emergency last year due to the energy crisis in light of the problems with gas shortage and a sharp rise in price of energy resources. The state of emergency has been extended since then, most recently by another 60 days starting from December 1.

