UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moldovan President Hopes To Attract Investments, Boost Trade With France

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:19 PM

Moldovan President Hopes to Attract Investments, Boost Trade With France

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Thursday said she hoped to attract more French investments to her country and boost the volume of trade between the two states

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Thursday said she hoped to attract more French investments to her country and boost the volume of trade between the two states.

The Moldovan leader on Wednesday arrived in Paris on an official visit to meet with her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and several high-ranking government officials. She had already met with Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"France is one of the top ten investors in Moldova, we want to increase the volume of trade with France, and we also want to attract more French investments to Moldova. Moldova is a small country with a strategic location between East and West, with an attractive economic potential, which we offer you to take advantage of," Sandu said during a joint briefing with Macron, which was broadcast on the Elysee's Facebook.

The Moldovan leader added that two-thirds of Moldovan exports go to EU countries, in part because of the Moldova-European Union Association Agreement, signed in 2014 and in force since 2016.

The treaty, in particular, establishes a duty free regime between Moldova and European nations and provides for cooperation in economic policy, to bring Moldova's trade legislation in line with that of the EU.

Sandu also expressed gratitude to Macron for France's support of Moldova in economic and political spheres. For his part, the French president expressed intention to deepen the relations between the two countries and noted that Sandu's arrival to Paris marked the first official visit of the leader of Moldova in the last 24 years.

Macron added that Paris would provide support to Chisinau for investment projects and the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Exports Facebook France Visit Paris Chisinau Moldova 2016 Government Agreement Top

Recent Stories

478,222 children administered anti-typhoid vaccine ..

37 seconds ago

Solution of Kashmir issue essential for sustainabl ..

38 seconds ago

Unauthorized transport stands to be shifted to out ..

42 seconds ago

Indian brutalities in IIOJK to humiliate and disgr ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Will Not Expand Economic Recovery Plan - ..

4 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Office Worried Kiev's Ban on Broad ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.