Moldovan President Igor Dodon Discusses With Mediators Resuming Transnistria Talks in 2020

Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:31 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Friday that he had met with representatives of the 5+2 negotiating format Moldova, Transnistria plus Russia, Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the European Union and the United States to discuss resuming talks on the Transnistrian conflict in 2020.

"As part of the talks we have discussed the current status of the settlement [process] for the Transnistrian conflict, confidence-building measures between the two banks of the Dniester River as well as preconditions for the possible resumption of political talks on Transnistrian settlement in 2020," Dodon wrote on his Facebook page.

The president pointed out that the participants of the 5+2 format had supported the Moldovan efforts to push the settlement process forward.

"I have expressed a hope that the joint efforts of the mediators and observers would open prospects for holding a meeting in the 5+2 negotiating format in the near future," Dodon said.

The president added that the parties to the talks had set three priorities for future settlement efforts: ensuring human rights, and the free movement of people, goods and services between the two banks of the Dniester River; restoring the single trade and economic unity of Moldova; as well as creating conditions for resuming talks in 2020.

Transnistria, a region with a predominantly ethnically Russian and Ukrainian population, seceded from the Soviet Republic of Moldova in 1990, fearing a possible reunion with Romania. The separation led to an armed conflict that ended in a ceasefire in July 1992, although the issue is still unresolved.

More Stories From World

